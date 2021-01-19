Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 133 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 918,680 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 645,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 441,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,289,000 after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $151.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.36. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

