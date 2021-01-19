Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $314,000 Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,083 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 21.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after buying an additional 5,136,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $350,488,000 after buying an additional 3,672,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,448,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,937,000 after acquiring an additional 260,988 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 23.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPR. HSBC downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.61.

TPR opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

