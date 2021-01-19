Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 23.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $2,095,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DLB opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.68. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,709 shares of company stock valued at $29,237,678 over the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

