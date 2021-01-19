Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 39.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 77.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,366,000 after buying an additional 566,001 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,617,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,428,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,306 shares of company stock worth $3,500,553 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

NYSE WH traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $60.75. 494,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,000. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.86. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $63.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

