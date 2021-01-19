Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $2,588,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 754,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 121,519 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

BPY opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.