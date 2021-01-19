Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $326.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.46 and its 200 day moving average is $328.59. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

