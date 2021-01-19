Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Markel were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the third quarter valued at $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the third quarter valued at $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Markel during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the third quarter valued at $107,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,125.40.

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKL stock opened at $1,005.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,009.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,006.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $3.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

