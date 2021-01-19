Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires New Shares in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,766,000 after buying an additional 149,296 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 123,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,047,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 57,358 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR stock opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

