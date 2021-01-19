Raymond James Raises Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) Price Target to C$21.00

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.10.

TSE:OVV traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 197,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.95 and a 52 week high of C$24.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.64 billion and a PE ratio of -1.03.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.84 billion.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

