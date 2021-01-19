Raymond James Raises Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to $12.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.91.

LUNMF traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 68,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

