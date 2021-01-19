Raymond James Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $250.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.26. The stock had a trading volume of 134,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,941. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $145.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

