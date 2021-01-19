Raymond James Increases Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $175.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SWKS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $8.34 on Tuesday, hitting $160.34. 77,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.22 and a 200 day moving average of $143.55. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $165.99.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after acquiring an additional 653,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after acquiring an additional 564,004 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,435,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

