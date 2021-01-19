Raymond James Comments on IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. IAMGOLD’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB set a $4.75 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.26.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,586,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,832 shares during the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 9,311,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,644 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,152,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 219,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

