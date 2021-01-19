Raymond James Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$117.00.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$87.14 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of C$43.25 and a 52-week high of C$117.35. The stock has a market cap of C$21.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$90.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$98.65.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.10, for a total transaction of C$1,071,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,706,095.70. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 90,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.74, for a total value of C$8,076,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,455 shares in the company, valued at C$11,078,851.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,279 shares of company stock worth $11,663,311.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

