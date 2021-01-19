Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $8.50

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens upgraded Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Range Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Range Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.72.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $299.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.83 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 700.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.