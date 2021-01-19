Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Trading Down 0.9%

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 5,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 516,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

