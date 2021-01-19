QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,073 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 14,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,908. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.97 and a 200 day moving average of $124.77. The company has a market cap of $184.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $163.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Standpoint Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

