Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Nordstrom, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Nordstrom in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

JWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.24.

NYSE:JWN opened at $36.24 on Monday. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

