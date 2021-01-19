Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Boosted by Analyst

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lowered Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Shake Shack stock opened at $111.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $116.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $10,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $79,755.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 443,676 shares of company stock worth $34,422,282. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.