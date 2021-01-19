Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FCX. B. Riley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

NYSE:FCX opened at $30.35 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.18 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $149,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,941 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 624,669 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

