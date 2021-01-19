Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) Boosted by Raymond James (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Raymond James also issued estimates for Domtar Co. (UFS.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Shares of Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) stock opened at C$40.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.87. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of C$25.29 and a twelve month high of C$52.43. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.00.

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C$0.81. The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion.

About Domtar Co. (UFS.TO)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

