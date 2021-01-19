Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on REGI. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $80.01 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $93.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 59,786 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 99,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

