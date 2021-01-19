Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of PUBGY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

