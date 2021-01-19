Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRYMY. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Prysmian and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRYMY traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,500. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. Prysmian has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

