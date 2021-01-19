ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 3,434 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 28.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 27.6% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 78.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.08. 7,187,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223,633. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 123.00%.

Several research firms have commented on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

