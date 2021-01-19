ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 657 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTNQ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.19. 168,943 shares of the stock traded hands. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55.

