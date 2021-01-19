ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 1,376 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $4.31 on Tuesday, hitting $285.64. The stock had a trading volume of 270,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,692. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $286.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

