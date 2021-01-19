ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,943 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 2.22% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 263.4% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after buying an additional 967,744 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FCTR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,680. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $31.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50.

