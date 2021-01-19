ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $13,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 332.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.64. 812,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,102. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $97.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.42.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.