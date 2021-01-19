ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 0.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,064,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,451 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,473,000 after buying an additional 62,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,542,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,102,000 after buying an additional 64,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,026,000 after buying an additional 34,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,127,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.69. 2,279,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $221.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

