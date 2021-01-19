ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,004,000. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,213. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $215.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.