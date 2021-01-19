ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $199,763,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,924,000 after purchasing an additional 317,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after buying an additional 184,456 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,607,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,414. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $245.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

