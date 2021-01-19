ProShares UltraShort Financials Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 21st (NYSEARCA:SKF)

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 20th.

SKF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,080. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Financials stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.90% of ProShares UltraShort Financials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

