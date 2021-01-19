ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,284 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 892,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,944,000 after acquiring an additional 44,298 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $80.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,488 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.85. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

