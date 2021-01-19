Prometeus (PROM) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00006734 BTC on popular exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $15.23 million and approximately $827,077.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00057664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.22 or 0.00537311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043745 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.54 or 0.03902057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015542 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

PROM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

