Prologis (PLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Prologis to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The stock has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

