Project Pai (PAI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $202,260.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Project Pai token can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $15.58 million and approximately $202,260.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 56.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,724,429,216 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,498,736,678 tokens. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

