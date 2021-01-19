Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,901. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.61. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

