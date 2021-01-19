Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 508,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 78,926 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 409.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 31,005 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 56,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, DeGreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 400,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after buying an additional 136,633 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 486,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,202. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57.

