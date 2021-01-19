Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $17,984,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 40,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.71.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.06. 2,146,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,091. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.56 and a 200 day moving average of $205.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.