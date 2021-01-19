Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,254 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,763,000. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 192,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.47. 2,580,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,247. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.94. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $127.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

