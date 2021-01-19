Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of PR001, PR006 and PR004 which are in clinical stage. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

PRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of PRVL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. 22,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. Prevail Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 491.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

