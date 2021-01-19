Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) PT Lowered to $17.50

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $18.50 to $17.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.68.

Shares of NYSE:PVG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. 66,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,735. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $12,600,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 39.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

