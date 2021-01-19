PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Holdings Cut by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its stake in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,496 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.33% of PQ Group worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of PQ Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 163,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PQ Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,131,000 after purchasing an additional 95,424 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $772,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in PQ Group by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 64,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PQG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.43. 118,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.90. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.46 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. PQ Group’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

