Polaris (NYSE:PII) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $126.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Polaris traded as high as $111.97 and last traded at $111.73, with a volume of 6859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.92.

PII has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 26,004.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,184 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,067,000 after acquiring an additional 28,529 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Polaris by 98.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 48,179 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Polaris by 171.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Polaris by 16.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.03 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

