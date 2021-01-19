Polaris (NYSE:PII) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $126.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Polaris traded as high as $111.97 and last traded at $111.73, with a volume of 6859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.92.
PII has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.
In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.03 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.
About Polaris (NYSE:PII)
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.