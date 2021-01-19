Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Purchased by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,118 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7,984.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,345 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 4,712.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,768,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,216 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3,217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,512 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $87,077.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,080.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $1,903,325.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,490,624 shares of company stock valued at $63,167,793 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PLUG traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,631,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $73.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

