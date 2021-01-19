Piper Sandler Increases Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target to $20.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ PACB traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 157,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,508. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -142.10 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $40.77.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $3,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,300,394.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock valued at $36,271,905. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

