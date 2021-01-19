PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUEQ) and QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Head-To-Head Contrast

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUEQ) and QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get PetroQuest Energy alerts:

55.6% of QEP Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of QEP Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and QEP Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy N/A N/A N/A QEP Resources 2.77% 1.39% 0.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and QEP Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $87.10 million 0.00 -$9.55 million N/A N/A QEP Resources $1.21 billion 0.59 -$97.30 million N/A N/A

PetroQuest Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QEP Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PetroQuest Energy and QEP Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A QEP Resources 2 5 2 0 2.00

QEP Resources has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential downside of 48.81%. Given QEP Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QEP Resources is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Summary

QEP Resources beats PetroQuest Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. On November 6, 2018, PetroQuest Energy, Inc. along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company sells oil, condensate, gas, and natural gas liquids to refiners, marketers, midstream service providers, wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, and utility and other companies. QEP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for PetroQuest Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroQuest Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.