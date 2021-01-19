PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. PetMed Express’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,526. PetMed Express has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $620.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $268,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

