Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Given a €160.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RI. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €180.30 ($212.12) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €170.75 ($200.89).

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) stock traded down €0.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €155.35 ($182.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard SA has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €157.88 and a 200 day moving average of €147.34.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

